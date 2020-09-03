Back in the swing of things

Meadow LaDuke, a senior at St. Michael-Albertville High School, returns a serve during tennis practice at STMA.

The first matches of the season were Aug. 31 vs. Delano at STMA High School and Sept. 2 vs. Minnetonka High School at Minnetonka. The match results were posted after press deadline. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments