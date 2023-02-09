Award-winning film maker directs CCP’s ‘The Spitfire Grill’

Hopkins resident Vanessa Powers is directing Cross Community Players’ winter show, The Spitfire Grill. Here’s what she had to say in a recent interview with CCP.
You are a film and theater director. Can you tell us a little about that?
I have my own film company, Oxford Comma Films, and have been working professionally for the last decade both commercially and in the production of independent films.
Most recently, I directed a feature-length horror film, “Sins of the Father,” in my hometown, Hutchinson, alongside my childhood friend, Tristan Corrigan and his company Under_Score Productions. We sold out two screenings at the Twin Cities Film Fest and were honored to receive the 2022 Audience Award.
My films have been viewed across the country and around the globe. In the theater world, I have been the resident artistic director for St. Matthew’s Community Theater in Columbia Heights since 2014. I have also worked with LPT, and produced shows independently.
People love to ask me which medium I prefer, theatre or film, but I love the ways that these disciplines both inform and differ from each other. I often learn something from one that I can take to my current project in another.
What is your approach to directing?
I love to explore challenging themes, underrepresented stories, and works that really inspect the complexities of life and how we, as people, deal with them. I strive to consistently deliver character-driven, thought-provoking, and stylishly-told stories with a Midwestern flair - I think there is a lyricism to my work.
This made “The Spitfire Grill” a perfect choice for me. It is about a young woman who starts a new life in a small Wisconsin town after serving time in prison. I love not only the content, but the setting. I grew up in a small town, and spent many years working in the restaurant industry - the story spoke to me on a lot of levels.
I hope patrons will enjoy that the story takes place in their own backyard - we as Midwesterners don’t get a lot of opportunities to see our way of life celebrated in storytelling.
What is it about the story that will draw audiences in?
“The Spitfire Grill” is a really fitting show for our times. In some ways, we are emerging from our own ‘prisons.’ Most of us have held ourselves back, kept ourselves in, and restricted ourselves over the past couple of years. As we re-enter the world, we hope to become better versions of ourselves. Love, hope, and redemption can be found in the most unexpected of places, even in a small-town, greasy spoon diner.
Besides that, the music is fantastic - really unlike a lot of shows you’ve heard before. Our cast couldn’t be more talented, and our team has worked wonders in our non-traditional space to craft an unforgettable show. We’re hoping to warm a lot of hearts this chilly February.
What should patrons know attending this CCP show?
The location is new. It is St. Joseph Catholic Community at 8701 36th Ave. N. in New Hope. It’s been a blast converting their High Hall into a performance space. Seating is general admission and there is plenty of seating.
Due to adult themes, the show is recommended for ages 12 and over. Please bring a nonperishable food item or a school supply for CROSS Services.
Tickets are available online at crossplayers.org or at the door. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors 65 and older.
Performances are Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 and 26, at 2:30 p.m. The understudy performance is Friday, Feb. 24, and our understudies are super talented. Masks are encouraged but not required for audience members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.