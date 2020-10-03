Join the Three Rivers Park District Oct. 1 to 18 for the newly reimagined Autumn Woods Classic presented by TC Running Company. This year’s race is reimagined as “My Autumn Woods Classic” — run or walk with family or friends any distance of one’s choosing in any Three Rivers Park.
Once a participant has completed their walk/run, snap a photo with the park entrance sign in the background and share the experience with the park district on social media.
Each participant receives a kit to make s’mores at home and a high-performance long-sleeve t-shirt, as well as a chance to win prizes from generous sponsors. Sign up as a multi-generation family for a chance to win even more awards.
In partnership with this race, Three Rivers Park District Foundation is working hard to make sure every kid can experience the joy of summer camp. A portion of every race registration helps support Three Rivers Explorer Camps, which bring outdoor experiences to local neighborhoods at no or low cost for participants.
For more information and to register visit: threeriversparks.org/page/autumn-woods-classic
