Join the Three Rivers Park District Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Elm Creek Park Reserve, Maple Grove, for the much-anticipated return of Autumn Woods Classic, presented by TC Running Co.
The Autumn Woods Classic is an annual tradition that everyone would like s’more of. This event is an experience for the whole family, whether running, walking or just enjoying the fun of Camp S’More. Elm Creek Park Reserve provides the backdrop for stunning fall colors.
Camp S’More is a race village unlike any other in the Twin Cities. Family-friendly activities, music by the official Signature Race DJ – DJ Juice – sponsor and vendor booths, games and prizes, and of course, s’mores.
Make Every Mile Count: In partnership with the Three Rivers Park District Foundation, 10% of every race registration helps support Three Rivers Explorer Camps, which brings experiences to local neighborhoods at no or low cost for participants. Make an additional donation when you register to make an even larger impact.
For price and registration info, visit threeriversparks.org/page/autumn-woods-classic
