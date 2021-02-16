SOAR Regional Arts is excited to announce auditions for “Peter Pan Jr.” This production of “Peter Pan Jr.” is a full-scale musical for first through eighth graders. Auditionees must be preregistered for the program. All who register will be cast. Preregister for an audition online at soararts.com

Auditions will take place on Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26. Callbacks will be by invite only on Jan. 28.

Performance dates of “Peter Pan Jr.” will be March 19 and 20, at 7 p.m.; March 20 and 21, at 2 p.m.; and March 21 at 6 p.m.

