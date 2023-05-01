This year’s Athena Award winners from Maple Grove and Osseo high schools were named.

Jordyn Borsch of Maple Grove High School and Tessa Strand of Osseo Senior High are among those to be honored at the 51st Annual Minneapolis Athena Awards Friday, May 5.

