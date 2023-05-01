This year’s Athena Award winners from Maple Grove and Osseo high schools were named.
Jordyn Borsch of Maple Grove High School and Tessa Strand of Osseo Senior High are among those to be honored at the 51st Annual Minneapolis Athena Awards Friday, May 5.
Athena awards are presented to those female athletes based on excellence in individual sports and accomplishments in team sports.
Jordyn Borsch
Maple Grove Senior High senior Borsch has lettered twice in track and field and once in nordic skiing. She has received seven conference awards, six section awards and four state awards.
She listed her top three most important school sports achievements or accomplishments. The first was being the State champion in 100m and 400m. The second is being the school’s record holder in 100m, 200m, 400m, and 4x200m races. Finally, her last achievement is being the Section champion in 100m, 200m, 400m, and Nordic Ski Sprint relay.
Borsch listed her favorite sports memory as having played six sports — soccer, hockey, lacrosse, ran cross country, nordic skied, and ran track.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Letters for Rose Club and is in choir.
Her scholastics achievements include being an 11x High Honor Roll recipient and 3x Academic Letter winner.
After high school, Borsch will use her Track and Field Scholarship at the University of Notre Dame and will be majoring in finance.
Tess Strand
Osseo Senior High senior Strand has lettered 11 times. She has received five conference awards and one state rugby award.
She listed her top three most important school sports achievements or accomplishments. The first was being named captain for two years for hockey, and a year for softball and tennis.
Secondly, she was All-Conference for hockey and tennis this year, but have been an honorable mention in every sport but rugby.
Finally, she mentioned being awarded All-State in rugby in her first and only year so far.
Strand listed her favorite sports memory as her first jersey that she ever got for hockey was 11 and it’s been her favorite number ever since.
She is a coach for u8’s in hockey, a Link Crew Leader, a Yearbook Editor, and part of Unified Club.
Her scholastics achievements include National Honors Society (cabinet leader), Spotlight on Scholarship for all offering sports every year, has maintained a 4.0 unweighted gpa, and part of 30+ club for ACT
After high school, she plans to go to Iowa State University majoring in either biomedical or environmental engineering. I also plan to play club rugby and hockey.
