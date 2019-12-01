AT&T expands retail presence in Maple Grove

AT&T has opened a new store in Maple Grove to meet the growing needs of our local customers. The store will bring options for the latest devices, accessories and services.
“We’re excited to open this new AT&T store in Maple Grove and expand our retail presence in Minnesota,” said Paul Weirtz, president of AT&T Minnesota. “This new location will help our customers connect seamlessly to the mobile technologies and entertainment they love. We’re proud of our continued investment in Minnesota.”
The new store is located at 11644 Elm Creek Blvd. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience in every interaction. That starts with conveniently located stores,” said Brian West, assistant vice president, Mobility Markets, Northern Plains. “Customers want the latest apps, services, devices and accessories to mirror their mobile lifestyles. They now have another great location in Maple Grove to find the right solution.”
Local community and business officials joined AT&T at the ribbon cutting for the new Maple Grove store, including officials with the Twin West Chamber of Commerce.
The new Maple Grove store illustrates the intersection of content and connection. It offers premium integrated products that are better together with more simplicity and value. The best choice for video, internet and wireless – even more with unlimited plans and premium entertainment.
