Art around Maple Grove
Alicia Miller

This year’s Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove has taken a new shape this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes Mural Tour is happening now through Sept. 30. There are 12 painted murals, 8 feet by 8 feet, placed around the city. This mural is located at Central Park of Maple Grove, near the parking lot. A mural tour map is available on Facebook (Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes) or ChalkfestArborLakes.com. All murals are available for bidding at ArborLakesAuction.com. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

