The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 134 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.  

There are several teachers from the Anoka-Hennepin School District and the Osseo Area School District.

This year’s program will name the 56th Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.

The candidates for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year from the Anoka-Hennnepin School District are: Heather Birklid, Amber Delliger, Teresa Dwyer, Stephanie Gwin, Patricia Halsey, Amy Quinn and Andrea Whitcomb.

Candidates from the Osseo Area School District are: Kori Brown, Jan Radder and Jessica Spurrell.

