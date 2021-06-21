The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced over 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $30 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2,500 Scholarships.
Several area students have been selected to receive these college-sponsored scholarships.
Adam Priebe, of Champlin, received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is computer science.
Erin Smith, of Champlin, received a National Merit Arizona State University Scholarship. Her probable career field is mechanical engineering.
Sophia Anderson-Cufre, of Maple Grove, received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. Her probable career field is chemical engineering.
Tony Cai, of Maple Grove, received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is computer science.
Alex Iliarski, of Maple Grove, received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is computer science.
Preston Zhu, of Maple Grove, received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is academia.
