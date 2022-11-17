This past summer, Champlin Park High School student Majeed Khori received a sponsorship from Arby’s Foundation and Parnassus Preparatory School students from Maple Grove, Nawfal Yasir and Karena Schmidt, received a sponsorship from Highland Bank to participate in a week-long summer business, career, and financial literacy camp, Minnesota Business Venture (MBV).

The program is developed and organized by BestPrep, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to preparing students to be college-prepared, work-ready, and career-bound. After MBV was held virtually in 2020 and 2021, 230 students from 67 schools attended in-person this year and were selected to receive scholarships to participate at one of two MBV sessions at University of St. Thomas or St. John’s University during the month of July.

