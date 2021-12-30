Students at Elm Creek Elementary School provide their cards to Stephanie Davis, North Memorial Health’s System Director of Quality, (right) collects cards from students in Moneque Downs’ (left) first grade classroom at Elm Creek Elementary School Dec. 17. The cards are part of Adopt a Hospital program and were delivered to North Memorial hospital staff teams. (Photos courtesy of North Memorial Health)
Students at Elm Creek Elementary School provide their cards to Stephanie Davis, North Memorial Health’s System Director of Quality, (right) collects cards from students in Moneque Downs’ (left) first grade classroom at Elm Creek Elementary School Dec. 17. The cards are part of Adopt a Hospital program and were delivered to North Memorial hospital staff teams. (Photos courtesy of North Memorial Health)
Stephanie Davis, North Memorial Health’s System Director of Quality, collects a card from a student in Moneque Downs’ first grade classroom at Elm Creek Elementary School Dec. 17.
Students in Moneque Downs’ first grade class at Elm Creek Elementary work on their cards, notes and pictures of holiday cheer for area hospital staff teams Dec. 17.
The relentless pace of patient care and pandemic-related capacity challenges have taken their toll on hospital teams, overwhelming them and making it difficult to get into the holiday spirit. But Dec. 17, North Memorial Health healthcare professionals started to receive the best medicine: notes, cards and pictures of holiday cheer from students from varied grades at 19 schools across the Maple Grove, Osseo and Robbinsdale areas.
Classes from Elm Creek, Weaver Lake, Basswood, and Ceder Island elementary schools, Osseo, North View and Maple Grove middle schools, Park Center and Osseo senior high schools expressed appreciation to hospital teams through the Adopt a Hospital program.
Stephanie Davis, North Memorial Health’s System Director of Quality, was the mastermind behind this cheerful holiday exchange, and she put out an ask for support from local schools to help cheer up the hospital team members and provide much-needed words of encouragement.
The cards were delivered the week of Christmas to the hospital staff.
