The relentless pace of patient care and pandemic-related capacity challenges have taken their toll on hospital teams, overwhelming them and making it difficult to get into the holiday spirit. But Dec. 17, North Memorial Health healthcare professionals started to receive the best medicine: notes, cards and pictures of holiday cheer from students from varied grades at 19 schools across the Maple Grove, Osseo and Robbinsdale areas.

Classes from Elm Creek, Weaver Lake, Basswood, and Ceder Island elementary schools, Osseo, North View and Maple Grove middle schools, Park Center and Osseo senior high schools expressed appreciation to hospital teams through the Adopt a Hospital program.

Stephanie Davis, North Memorial Health’s System Director of Quality, was the mastermind behind this cheerful holiday exchange, and she put out an ask for support from local schools to help cheer up the hospital team members and provide much-needed words of encouragement.

The cards were delivered the week of Christmas to the hospital staff.

