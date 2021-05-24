Several area students were chosen to be National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Area students are as follows: William Asinger of Champlin Park High School, Peter Campbell of Maple Grove High School, Sara Nadian of Maple Grove High School, Megha Verghese of Champlin Park High School, and Kevin Zhang of Wayzata High School.
National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
