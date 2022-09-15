Gov. Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and First Lady Gwen Walz, visited Brooklyn Park’s Zanewood Community School Sept. 6 as students returned to school. Also pictured are Zanewood Principal Adrain Pendelton, Osseo Area School Board Chair Kelsey Dawson Walton and Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre.
(Photo courtesy of the Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Students enter Jackson Middle School on the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)
Paola Morantes-Villalobos talks with her fifth grade class at Oak View Elementary School.
(Photo courtesy of the Anoka-Hennepin School District)
WEB leaders at Jackson Middle School help out a student with her locker on the first day of school.
(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)
It was fun and games in Leona Gregory’s English class at Maple Grove Senior High.
(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)
Elm Creek Elementary’s Tears and Cheers event for new kindergarten parents was fun for parents and their students.
(Photo courtesy of the Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Staff members at Jackson Middle School greet new students.
(Photo courtesy of the Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Students gather at the entrance of Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy on Sept. 6.
(Photo courtesy of the Anoka-Hennepin School District)
Buses drop of students in front of Jackson Middle School.
(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)
Kris Campea’s English class at Osseo Middle School is ready to learn.
(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)
Osseo Senior High students work together on a puzzle on the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)
This student in Katie Emerson’s second grade class at Weaver Lake Elementary School raises his hand.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO COURTESY OF OSSEO AREA SCHOOLS)
