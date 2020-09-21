Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Students from Champlin named semifinalists are William Asinger, Erin Smythe and Megha Verghese.
Maple Grove residents who are semifinalists include Sophia Anderson-Cufre, Peter Campbell, Lauren Dahl, Zachary Hopp, Amara Monson, Sara Nadian and Owen Wold.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
