There will be other area caucuses taking place Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. for residents living in Champlin, Dayton Maple Grove, Rogers and Osseo.

The Senate District 24 Republicans will host three precinct caucus events at 7 p.m. The locations for the caucuses will be:

• Maple Grove Junior High School, 7000 Hemlock Lane N. in Maple Grove.

• Dayton Elementary School, 12000 S. Diamond Lake Road in Dayton.

• Rogers Community room, 21201 Memorial Drive in Rogers.

The Senate District serves Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. People may visit sd34mngop.com for more information.

Senate District 36 Republicans will host its caucus at Oxbow Creek Elementary, 6505 109th Ave. N. in Champlin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Caucus begins at 7 p.m.

This district covers the cities of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and parts of Coon Rapids.

Visti sd36mngop.com for more information.

The Senate District 36 DFL caucus is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Champlin Park High School, 6025 109th Ave N. in Champlin.

More information available at dfl.org/localunit/sd36/

