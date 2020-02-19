There will be other area caucuses taking place Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. for residents living in Champlin, Dayton Maple Grove, Rogers and Osseo.
The Senate District 24 Republicans will host three precinct caucus events at 7 p.m. The locations for the caucuses will be:
• Maple Grove Junior High School, 7000 Hemlock Lane N. in Maple Grove.
• Dayton Elementary School, 12000 S. Diamond Lake Road in Dayton.
• Rogers Community room, 21201 Memorial Drive in Rogers.
The Senate District serves Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. People may visit sd34mngop.com for more information.
Senate District 36 Republicans will host its caucus at Oxbow Creek Elementary, 6505 109th Ave. N. in Champlin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Caucus begins at 7 p.m.
This district covers the cities of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and parts of Coon Rapids.
Visti sd36mngop.com for more information.
The Senate District 36 DFL caucus is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Champlin Park High School, 6025 109th Ave N. in Champlin.
This district covers the cities of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and parts of Coon Rapids.
More information available at dfl.org/localunit/sd36/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.