Kristy Janigo, a member of the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 and Maple Grove resident, is joining the Magnus Veterans Foundation team for the 2022 Nearly Naked Ruck March Twin Cities Sept. 10.

She and the other team members will raise money for the mission of the MVF to help veterans, active military, and their families overcome challenges and obstacles they encountered during and after their service to our country including PTSD, mental illness, physical disability, and more. The march will depart from downtown Anoka and will proceed along the Rum River. There will be a celebration after the ruck’s conclusion at the Magnus campus in Dayton.

