Kristy Janigo, a member of the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 and Maple Grove resident, is joining the Magnus Veterans Foundation team for the 2022 Nearly Naked Ruck March Twin Cities Sept. 10.
She and the other team members will raise money for the mission of the MVF to help veterans, active military, and their families overcome challenges and obstacles they encountered during and after their service to our country including PTSD, mental illness, physical disability, and more. The march will depart from downtown Anoka and will proceed along the Rum River. There will be a celebration after the ruck’s conclusion at the Magnus campus in Dayton.
A ruck is a military term for a march, typically while carrying a substantial amount of gear and equipment in a large pack called a rucksack. Marchers will weight their rucksack to their desire and ability to march up to 10 miles to honor the challenges and sacrifices of active military personnel and veterans.
“During my time in the Army, our rucks were filled with essentials – extra changes of clothing, protective equipment, MREs, bivouac gear, ammunition, and other supplies. You are carrying equipment on your back, worn, or strapped somewhere on your body,” said Janigo. “Depending on the mission, you could be carrying anywhere from 30 to 100 pounds. This will be less rigorous for most participants, but it is symbolic of what military personnel do during training and active service. It helps the public understand what it takes to protect our country’s freedom.”
Janigo is a third-generation Army veteran who served post-9/11 in the North Dakota National Guard. Her uncle was a South Dakota Army National Guardsman, and her grandfather served in the Army in Okinawa in WWII.
She is also an active member of the Osseo Legion, was elected the 10th District American Legion Vice Commander for North Hennepin posts this year, and has been appointed to The American Legion Department of Minnesota Legislative Committee under the administration of newly elected Department Commander Jennifer Havlick of Two Harbors, MN.
The American Legion Department of Minnesota is sponsoring Janigo as a participant in the Magnus Veterans Foundation Ruck March. The MN Legion has formed a first-of-its-kind Suicide Prevention Coalition with the Veterans Health Administration in December 2021, with regular meetings and trainings to actively fight veteran suicide not only in communities where there are Legion posts, but statewide. Mental health services and suicide prevention are a major priority for Commander Jennifer Havlick’s administration and the Minnesota Legion’s 2023 legislative platform.
