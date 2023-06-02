Wallin Education Partners announced their list of 2023 Wallin Scholars on May 10, and the list includes students from Champlin Park and Osseo Senior high schools.

Champlin Park High School students include Olivia Chapik, Akanimo Jones, Majeed Khori, Shaine Kilyun, Kaylynn Phethdara, Kay Rakow, and Kayvon Raza.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments