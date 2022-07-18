Apple Tree Dental announced the launch of an innovative program designed to raise awareness and bring more oral healthcare career opportunities to high school students from diverse backgrounds. Apple Tree is piloting the Career Equity Project at Osseo High School and Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls.
The Career Equity Project is a new, employer-based approach that proactively helps high school students launch lifelong careers in oral healthcare. Apple Tree envisions building educational and career advancement systems that support aspiring oral healthcare professionals including dental assistants, dental hygienists, dental therapists, and dentists, and also administrative business professionals, such as care coordinators, managers, and researchers.
“Our challenge was clearly stated in a 2016 white paper written by Dr. Elizabeth Mertz, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco,” said Ashley Johnson, DMD, Apple Tree’s Equity and Compliance Director and lead for the Career Equity Project. “Dr. Mertz reported that if every seat in every dental school in the nation went to underrepresented population groups, it would take 10 years to achieve parity with the general population. It’s evident that longstanding barriers to careers in dentistry have harmed underrepresented communities, impacting not only health outcomes, but also educational and career opportunities. To address this challenge, our Career Equity Project will connect diverse high school students to comprehensive, career-long support and mentorship.”
One of the few dental career exploration programs designed specifically for high school students with the aim of increasing diversity, the Dental Career Equity Project is also the only one created and implemented by a nonprofit dental health organization. Two years in development, the Career Equity Project has included support from 3M PYXERA Global, Hue-MAN Partnership, and Minnesota Oral Health Coalition.
Osseo and Fergus Falls were selected for the pilot because of their racial, economic, and geographical diversity, and because the high schools are close to two of Apple Tree’s largest and most state-of-the-art facilities -- the Mounds View Center and the Fergus Falls Center. The high schools have also been part of the development process. Johnson has been giving presentations in classrooms and bringing students into Apple Tree Centers this school year. In 2022-23, the project will also offer students the opportunity to job shadow or to have a one-on-one mentorship experience with a skilled dental professional.
Educating future dental workforce members is critical to expanding access to dental care across all regions of Minnesota. Apple Tree Dental operates eight Centers for Dental Health in Minnesota and has a long history of outreach, both clinical and educational. For many years, it has provided post-secondary students with dental clinical experiences as they work towards their dental assistant, dental hygienist, and dental therapist licenses. Now, similar educational experiences will be available for interested high schoolers.
Elise Bengston, Curriculum Integration Coordinator at Osseo High School, feels that the project will help students discover a rewarding career that they may not have considered. “We are so excited to be a partner in this inaugural initiative. The kids will get a first-hand look at real career possibilities where they can make a big difference,” she said.
To learn more about the Career Equity Project, go to appletreedental.org/careers/career-equity-project/.
