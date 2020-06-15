The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.
Scholarship winner Sarah Magner of Champlin received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. Her probable career field is nursing.
Jack Nightingale of Champlin received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is chemistry.
Benjamin Fisher of Dayton received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is medicine.
Heather Breidenbach of Maple Grove received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. Her probable career field is biomedical engineering
Jordan Chacko of Maple Grove received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is electrical engineering
Brendan Kanwischer of Maple Grove received a National Merit University of Florida Scholarship. His probable career field is consulting.
Zachary Majorwicz of Maple Grove received a National Merit University of St. Thomas Scholarship. His probable career field is mathematics.
Iris Wang of Maple Grove received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. Her probable career field is molecular biology.
Maggie Wang of Maple Grove received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. Her probable career field is bioinformatics.
Benjamin Weiner of Maple Grove received a National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship. His probable career field is medicine.
This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced today are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,600 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth over $30 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2500 Scholarships.
