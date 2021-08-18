The cities of Osseo and Dayton hosted Night to Unite and National Night Out parties on Aug. 3.
In Osseo, there were a total of four Night to Unite block parties. Osseo police and fire trucks made stops at each of the parties.
Next year, the city hopes to have its city-wide celebration event back. The city-wide event has been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.
The city of Dayton had a total of 18 National Night Out parties. Both Dayton Fire and Police Department made stops at the parties.
