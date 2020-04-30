Fire stations across the metro became drop off sites for homemade masks on April 25. This was part of the MN Mask Initiative.
The initiative is a group where members shares resources, ideas, encouragement, and time to best aid communities in these times of need. Members make face covers, ear savers, scrub caps and isolation gowns as well as source hand sanitizer for communities as a team. People can find the group on Facebook at MN Mask Initiative.
Maple Grove, Champlin, Osseo, and Dayton fire stations were closed to the public, but each had containers for the public to drop off homemade masks. The containers were provided by Hennepin County Emergency Management and Aspen Waste.
Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said the city is a member of the North Suburban Emergency Management Planning Group. This is one of four planning groups under the umbrella of Hennepin County Emergency Management.
“Aspen Waste will be providing 60 gallon containers that will be placed at each fire station within the North Planning Group,” Chief Bush said. “This is an awesome arrangement, as the containers are clean and come with closable lids.”
Regardless of whether the masks have been cleaned prior to drop-off, all masks will be cleaned and sanitized before they are distributed.
Osseo Fire Chief Mike Phenow said at the city’s drop off location, 560 masks were collected. He said those masks “are being distributed to The Villa at Osseo, Osseo Gardens, Steeple Pointe, and Real Life Cooperative.”
