With Governor Tim Walz implemented extend curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul, area communities are following suit.
The Champlin City Council has adopted a curfew for tonight and tomorrow. Minneapolis and St. Paul have established curfews for Monday (June 1) and Tuesday (June 2), from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Champlin will once again follow suit by enacting a similar curfew for the next two nights.
The Osseo City Council held an emergency Council meeting the afternoon of June 1 in order to pass a Resolution that extends the local emergency and curfew order. The city will be under a city-wide curfew beginning at 10 p.m. this evening until 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. The local emergency and curfew will coincide with Governor Walz's curfew order for Minneapolis and St. Paul.
