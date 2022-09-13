The League of Women Voters will be hosting local candidate forums for the public. The following are the upcoming forums:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. -  Maple Grove Mayor and City Council at Maple Grove Government Center.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:3o p.m. - Senate District 37 and House District 37B at Maple Grove Government Center
  • Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. - Senate Districts 34 and 38, House Districts 34A, 38A&B at Brooklyn Park City Hall
  • Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. - District 279 School Board at Maple Grove Government Center
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. - Osseo Mayor and City Council at Osseo City Hall (postponed from Sept. 8)

