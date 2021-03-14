March is Minnesota Food Share month and CROSS Services is participating in the annual grassroots food and fund drive to meet the needs of its community.
“The Minnesota Food Share Month Campaign brings together various community organizations, businesses, and faith communities to help stock nearly 300 food shelves statewide,” said Elizabeth Brown, Executive Director of CROSS. “CROSS receives a percentage dollar match for all food and financial donations given to us March 1 through April 11 from the Minnesota Food Share organization.”
This year CROSS has received two generous gifts in the form of matching grants to help with donations. A first-time donation is from Kottemann Othodontics in Maple Grove, providing a $10,000 match during the 2021 campaign. The second is a $25,000 matching grant from the Otto Bremer Trust, which has also been generous with grants in the past.
Meaghan Cavallaro, Director of Operations for Kottemann, explained why Kottemann decided to offer the grant this year. “Over the past year our family practice has come together in unimaginable ways in order to keep our patients, ourselves and our community going,” she said. “We also found that we can and wanted to do more. What better way to pay it forward than to the communities that have allowed us to keep our doors open. This is why we have partnered with CROSS to combat food insecurity in our community as well as help provide much needed social services.”
“And we are very grateful to the Otto Bremer Trust for its continuing support for our communities,” continued Brown, “They have been very supportive in helping families in need. Otto Bremer Trust team is amazing to work with as they encourage community support beyond their grant offering.”
Food donations to this campaign are being accepted at Menards in Maple Grove.
Financial donations can be mailed, completed online at CROSS website, or dropped off at CROSS Services located at 12915 Weinand Circle, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
CROSS addresses hunger, housing instability and children’s needs in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. For more information or to donate, see CROSS’s Facebook page, or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.
