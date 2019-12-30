Area business helps students

This holiday season, the Osseo Area School is grateful for Boston Scientific employees. There are 53 families in Osseo Area Schools who may be without a home this year or are dealing with hardships and financial challenges. These families were supported this year through donations of toys, clothing and gift cards by employees at the community partner Boston Scientific in Maple Grove.

