Interested district residents are encouraged to apply for a temporary appointment to fill a board vacancy due to the resignation of a board member. The term of the appointment is Sept. 29 until Nov. 10, 2020 (following canvassing of election results from the school district’s special election).
The individual who prevails in the special election to fill the vacant seat will take the oath of office at the regular meeting of the School Board on Nov. 17, 2020.
Qualified candidates are persons who are eligible voters, are at least 21 years of age at the time they would be seated by appointment, have resided in the school district for at least 30 days at the time of application, and are otherwise allowed to hold the office.
Membership on the school board requires attendance at a variety of meetings held every month, as well as participation on committees and other assignments. Regular meetings are held monthly (typically the third Tuesday). Work sessions and negotiations strategy sessions are also held once or twice a month, respectively. Typically, members may devote anywhere from 20 to 40 hours per month studying issues, attending meetings, and communicating with residents.
Following board screening, the top three applicants will be invited to address the school board on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. At that same meeting, the board is expected to identify the candidate of choice, with formal action for appointment to occur on Aug. 25. Following a mandatory 30-day waiting period, the appointed candidate will take the oath of office and begin service on Sept. 29.
Applications can be submitted online through the district website, district279.org, or by requesting a print copy from Election Clerk Sherri Lincoln at 763-391-7003 or lincolns@district279.org.
All applications must be received by the election clerk no later than Friday, July 24, at 4:30 p.m. (postmarks not accepted). More information can be found at district279.org.
Filing period for special and general elections
Separate from the temporary appointment process, the filing period for four school board seats up for election this fall begins July 28 and runs through Aug. 11.
Three seats will be filled by a general election because the members’ terms are expiring. Those seats are currently held by Heather Douglass, Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, and Mike Ostaffe. Board members chosen in the general election will take office in January 2021 and serve until January 2025.
One seat will be filled by a special election due to the resignation of board member Jessica Craig, who stepped down on June 18. The candidate chosen in the special election will take office in November 2020 and serve until January 2023.
Persons interested in serving on the board must designate whether they are seeking to be a candidate for the general election or the special election. Interested candidates cannot simultaneously be on the ballot for one of the three open seats and the vacated seat.
A candidate filing packet, including the Affidavit of Candidacy and other relevant information about running for school board, is available in the district office and on the district website, district279.org.
Contact Sherri Lincoln, School Board Election Clerk at 763-391-7003 or lincolns@district279.org to make arrangements to receive the filing packet (pick up in a no-contact manner at the Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N., Maple Grove, or by mail).
