The city of Osseo is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Heritage Preservation Commission. The term for the seat ends Dec. 31.
This commission meets quarterly.
Residents or other interested in filling this appointment are requested to submit a letter of application or statement of interest containing name, address, telephone number, and any other pertinent background information.
Those interested should send a letter of interest by June 6 to Mayor Duane Poppe, 415 Central Ave., Osseo, MN 55369. For more information, call 763-425-2624.
