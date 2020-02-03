Osseo Senior High School graduates, planning for a career in computer technology, can apply for Michael’s Gift.

This $2,000 educational grant is awarded in memory of Osseo graduate Michael Herbst who was killed in 2016 by an inattentive, teenaged driver.  

It is intended for expenses incurred in preparation for a career in technology. It will be given to an Osseo graduate each year in the form of a cashier’s check payable to the applicant who seems best suited to continue on a career path focused on computer technology.  

Any Osseo High School graduating senior who would like to be considered will be asked to respond to several questions.

The group also requests that each recipient of Michael’s Gift contact us through the submissions email account at some point in the future to let us know how the money was used and to update us on the recipient’s educational and career progress.

An application for the grant can be obtained from the counseling office at Osseo High School. All submissions will be reviewed by Michael’s father and brother and may be submitted directly to: michaelsgrant2000@gmail.com

Deadline for the award will be May 1. Winner of the award will be notified by June 1.

