The Maple Grove Police Department will again be hosting the Citizens’ Police Academy. This fall, residents and businesses owners are invited to apply for the fall sessions.
The Citizens’ Police Academy runs from Oct. 5 to Dec. 14. The programs meets Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at various locations in Maple Grove.
This academy is free charge and is open to those over the age of 16 who are a resident, student or business owner in the city. This program is intended for those people who want to learn more about the law enforcement profession and criminal justice system.
Weekly sessions include tours, lectures, demonstrations, and discussions. Attendees will be introduced to the duties and responsibilities of the police. The discussion topics include: patrol operations, criminal investigation, drug enforcement, DWI enforcement, community crime prevention, tactical operations, firearms, and defensive tactics.
Applications are due by Sept. 15, but the class size is limited. Those interested can find applications on the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov or at the Public Safety Facility, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Anyone with questions can contact Detective Grant Smith at 763-494-6221 or gasmith@maplegrovemn.gov or Officer Tony Mollen at 763-494-6222 or amollen@maplegrovemn.gov.
