The Corcoran Lions are offering its 35th annual scholarship program. Each year, it is an opportunity to be able to help the youth with the opportunity to further their education. As in years past the basic rules remain the same and they are as indicated below.

The scholarship applications deadline date is April 14. Award Ceremony will be Tuesday, May 2, at location to be determined at a later date.

