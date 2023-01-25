FEMA announced that young leaders across the nation can now apply to become a part of the 2023 Youth Preparedness Council (YPC).

YPC members are students in grades eight through 11 who are selected to support disaster preparedness and make a difference in their communities. The YPC is an opportunity for young people to engage with FEMA and provide their perspectives, feedback and opinions related to preparedness, grow their leadership skills and support the resilience of their communities.

