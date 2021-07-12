Osseo Area Schools is seeking community members for an ongoing, district-level Enrollment and Capacity Management Advisory Committee. Membership is by application. The deadline to apply for the 2021-22 committee is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
The purpose of the advisory committee is to increase community trust in long-range planning for enrollment and building use. The advisory committee analyzes information affecting enrollment, capacity, and building use, and generates observations and recommendations to be communicated to district administration.
The advisory committee consists of community members and employees of the district. To ensure that the committee reflects diverse perspectives among the families and community members served by the school district, community members are selected by an application process.
Apply online or request a hard copy application from Colleen Wuollet at wuolletc@district279.org or 763-391-7279. All applications are due in hand (postmarks not accepted) by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
The 2021-22 meeting dates are as follows:
• Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 (orientation for new members)
• Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
• Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
• Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
• Monday, April 18, 2022
Learn more about the advisory committee’s work at district279.org/life-279/advisory-groups/ecmac
