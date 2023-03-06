The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has named Anthony Padrnos, Executive Director of Technology for Osseo Area Schools, the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Central Office Leader Award.

He received this award for exhibiting a willingness to take risks, possessing strong communications skills, being a progressive change agent, and having high expectations for himself and others. Padrnos will be honored for his leadership, concern for students, and active involvement in professional and community affairs at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference held March 9-10.

