A flurry of outdoor and indoor activities is planned for Anoka’s seventh annual Winterfest celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, from 12 to 4 p.m.
The Anoka-based event is open to the area community and will take place at George Enloe Park, 631 Lund Boulevard.
OUTDOORS
Outside there will be an opportunity to sled or ice skate with your own equipment, Anoka County Parks will present snowshoeing demonstrations, and KidsDance DJ will provide live music. There will also be a corn hole toss tournament and Kubb set up to play.
Children, under the age of ten and under 100 pounds, can enter a drawing to take a ride with the HHH Ranch dog sled team, which will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
There will also be bonfires going and complimentary cocoa, s’mores and freshly popped popcorn. Additional concessions will also be offered at the Anoka Masons food trailer.
“We are pleased to host this event at one of Anoka’s premiere parks, showcasing the many activities to enjoy outdoors during the winter season, while still offering some indoor fun,” Nickie Jenks, recreation manager, said.
INDOORS
Anoka Women of Today, ArtStart, and RumRiver Art Center will host an indoor, winter-themed arts and crafts station. Face paintings will also be available, and the Anoka Lions will offer free vision screenings.
For more information about Anoka Winterfest, visit ci.anoka.mn.us or call the parks department at 763-576-2980.
