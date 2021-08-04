Following the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education’s updated health recommendations, the Anoka-Hennepin School District will recommend the use of masks this fall, but they won’t be required.

Cloth face coverings or masks will be required on student transportation, per federal guidelines.

Masks aren’t recommended for outdoor use, unless there is a large group of people involved.

Wearing masks during sports and other activities is at the discretion of the Minnesota State High School League. Coaches and advisers will provide details as events come up.

