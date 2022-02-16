Anoka-Hennepin is seeking community members to join the district’s secondary social studies committee.
Through the end of the school year, the committee will study how Minnesota’s new state social studies standards will affect the district’s current curriculum. The committee will then make recommendations to the School Board regarding any changes that may be needed to specific courses, programs or materials to align better with the new state standards.
Specifically, the committee is looking for parents/guardians of middle and high school students in the district, or members of the community who may not have kids in school but who have a background in social studies.
The first meeting is set 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Educational Service Center, 2727 N. Ferry St. in Anoka. Meetings will be once a month (March 29, April 28, May 26) through May, at the same time and location.
According to Dan Bordwell, Anoka-Hennepin’s secondary social studies teaching and learning specialist, the committee will make a broad review of the secondary social studies curriculum, identifying ways to transition to a new curriculum with as little impact on students as possible.
Other areas of emphasis for the committee:
• In the event that the secondary social studies curriculum requires significant change, specialty schools and programs may be impacted, so the committee will study the effects of the new social studies standards on those schools and programs.
• Ethnic studies is a greater focus in the new state social studies standards, so the committee will make recommendations about the district’s current offerings to ensure the topic is appropriately embedded into course offerings.
Those interested in joining the committee should contact Dan Bordwell at 763-506-1533 or daniel.bordwell@ahschools.us. Those who join the committee are encouraged to attend all future meetings for consistency within the committee.
