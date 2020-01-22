The Anoka-Hennepin School District job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Educational Service Center (ESC), located at 2727 N Ferry St., in Anoka. The job fair will be held in the Erling Johnson room. Those interested in attending should enter through Door 7.
Anoka-Hennepin currently has employment opportunities for any phase of your work life. Full-time, part-time and substitute positions in early morning, mid-day, late afternoon or evening opportunities are available in the employment groups listed below.
Representatives from the following groups will be present:
- Child nutrition (food service).
- Buildings and grounds (custodial).
- Special education (assistants and paraprofessionals).
- Educational paraprofessional (assistants for elementary, secondary, English Learners (EL) and others).
- Transportation (crossing guards and bus helpers).
- Bus companies utilized by the district will also be present
- Community Education’s Adventures Plus program (before- and after-school child care).
- Community Education (instructor, coaches).
- Community Education Adult Basic Education program (teacher assistants).
- AESOP - (substitutes for various operational and teacher positions).
- Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) (preschool and ECFE assistants).
- Technology and Information Services (tech para, tech assistant, tech support).
- Employee Services - (answering general questions and information about all other positions).
All are welcome to attend. Come speak with Julie Phillips, Anoka-Hennepin’s recruitment and retention specialist, and meet representatives from various district hiring groups. Learn about employment options, ask questions and determine what role(s) would be the right fit for your interests, skills and schedule.
Visit ahschools.us/jobs or call 763-506-JOBS for more information.
