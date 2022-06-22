Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 names interim leader

Kate Maquire, former Osseo Area Schools superintendent, has been named interim superintendent for the Anoka-Hennepin School District.

Kate Maguire was selected to serve as interim superintendent for the Anoka-Hennepin School District for the 2022-23 school year pending approval of contract terms and conditions.

Maguire served as superintendent of the Osseo Area Schools District 279 from 2010 to 2018, capping 36 years of dedicated service to District 279 schools, the district announced in a June 14 press release from the Anoka-Hennepin District. Maguire also served as assistant superintendent, director of curriculum, director of instruction and educational standards, director of human resources, principal of Brooklyn Junior High School, assistant principal of Maple Grove Junior High School, an assistant administrator at Osseo High School and teacher during her tenure in District 279. Maguire was honored as Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year in 2014.

Maguire earned her educational doctorate, along with her education specialist and master’s degree in organizational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas, with an undergraduate degree from the College of St. Benedict. She is expected to begin service as interim superintendent in July.

The need for the interim came as Superintendent David Law left for the Minnetonka district after serving as head for the Anoka-Hennepin School District for eight years.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District board of directors interviewed three candidates for its interim superintendent position on June 13 and 14.

The three final candidates were Michelle Langenfeld, Mark Bezek and Maguire.

