Students will have a longer winter break in the Anoka-Hennepin School District as leaders try to address the impact of staffing shortages on operations. The district is also considering other calendar modifications for this school year.
With more than 200 unfilled positions and a shortage of temporary help, the district says every position has been affected.
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has supported a plan to modify two school days for the upcoming winter break. The district has added an additional districtwide closure date and a staff planning day as part of the calendar modification plan.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the district will be closed. On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, there will be no school for students, and staff will have a planning day.
Adventures Plus release child care will be available for currently enrolled Adventures Plus families Jan. 3. Additional registration information will be sent by the Adventures Plus office.
High school co-curricular athletics and activities will proceed as planned unless students are notified otherwise; middle school co-curricular programming will not be held on these days.
These dates were selected after reviewing staffing trends over the past few years and the last two months. The calendar modifications are in addition to internal actions to streamline work and prioritize essential activities in the schools, the district says. It says the modifications are intended “to support district operations and student learning while attempting to minimize the impacts on families.”
The changes will allow custodial, clerical, child nutrition, para-educator, transportation, counselors and social workers, administration, child care, and instructional staff the opportunity to catch up on work to support students.
Anoka-Hennepin is also considering limited dates between February and May to transition from in-person to asynchronous learning or staff planning to address the challenges faced due to a shortage of staff.
The spring dates will be finalized and presented to the School Board for approval as soon as possible.
