As part of October’s National Bullying Prevention campaign, Anoka-Hennepin held its 16th annual kindness poster contest.
The district invited students at all grade-levels to submit their best artwork for the competition. Elementary and middle schools selected one winning poster for each grade level and each high school also selected a winner to advance to the district-level judging.
This year’s theme was: “We are kindness rock stars!” Over 100 posters were voted on by staff at the Educational Service Center on Nov. 20 and this year’s winners are: Olivia Landmark, kindergarten, Monroe Elementary School - Mathematics, Science and Children’s Engineering; Josephina Toth, first grade, Sand Creek Elementary School; Nora Fandrich, second grade, Oxbow Creek Elementary School; Avrie Siedschlag, third grade, Sand Creek Elementary School; Saee More, fourth grade, Sand Creek Elementary School; Grace Lowell, fifth grade, Sand Creek Elementary School; McKinley Brown, sixth grade, Roosevelt Middle School; Emily Nguyen, seventh grade, Jackson Middle School - A Specialty School for Math and Science; Morgan Johnson, eighth grade, Oak View Middle School; and Amelia Conley, 9-12, Coon Rapids High School - Center for Biomedical Sciences and Engineering.
These students will be recognized at the Anoka-Hennepin School Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 27 and will receive a Kindle tablet from the Horace Mann Company. Each winner will also have their artwork reproduced and displayed for a year at each school site.
