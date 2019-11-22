p1 spt anoka hennepin adapted soccer PI

The Anoka-Hennpin adapted soccer PI team advanced to the state tournament this weekend.

 (Photo by David Bank Studio/Fridley)

The Anoka-Hennepin PI adapted soccer team is headed to the state tournament Nov. 22-23, at Stillwater High School.

The Mustangs, a co-op including players from Blaine, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Andover and Champlin Park, earned the second seed out of the North Division and open state at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, against Minneapolis South, the third team out of the South Division.

The winner will take on the winner of Dakota United, the first-place team out of the South, and Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville, the fourth team out of the North, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The final is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound West are the top seed from the North and will play Rochester, the fourth seed from the South, in another quarterfinal. St. Paul Humboldt, the second seed from the South, opens against Park Center, the third team from the North.

The third-place match is at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and the consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Senior Kerry Applegate, junior William Rausch, sophomores Malachi Neal, Mathew Winsor, Evan Stern and Austin Swanson, freshmen Miriam Neal and Sophia Reither, eighth-grader Joey Tonna and seventh-grader Emmanuel Neal make up the roster this season.

Anoka-Hennepin have three state titles and four runner-up finishes since 1993. This season, they finished 5-4 to make state.

