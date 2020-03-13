Anoka-Hennepin adapted hockey is sending both its CI and PI teams to the Minnesota State High School League state tournament this weekend at Bloomington Jefferson.
The Mustangs CI team earned a No. 1 seed out of the North division, and the PI team earned a No. 2 seed out of the North division.
Anoka-Hennepin is a co-op that includes Blaine, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Andover and Champlin Park students.
CI Mustangs
The CI team finished 11-0 overall (9-0 conference) to win the North division over White Bear Lake Adapted (9-2, 8-1) and Maple Grove Adapted (7-4, 7-2).
The Mustangs open state at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, against the fourth seed out of the South division, the Dakota United Hawks (8-3, 6-3).
The winner will take on either the South Washington Thunderbolts or the Maple Grove Crimson in the semifinals at noon Saturday, March 14.
The other quarterfinals are between White Bear Lake Area and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville and New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan and the South Suburban Jets.
The CI state final is at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the third-place match is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The losing teams on Friday go down to the consolation bracket with games at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The consolation final is at 1:45 p.m.
Team members for the CI Mustangs are seniors Hannah Johnson (center), Jacob High (wing), Sam McKenzie (wing), Amani Tarleton (wing), Gavin Sigafoos (wing), Jersey Keeler-Weide (defense), Dominique Oats (wing), Jaden Chamberlain (goalie) and Jack Dahlgren (wing); juniors Brennan Bell (wing) and Emma Fisher (wing); sophomores Anthony Kountz (wing), Nathan Campuzano (center), Jayden Peterman (wing) and Matthew Johnson (defense); freshmen Paul Kicker (wing), Mason Compton (wing) and Chase Bursch (wing) and eighth-graders Brayden Carpenter (wing) and Brandon Campuzano (defense).
PI Mustangs
The PI team finished 5-3 behind undefeated Brainerd/Pillager (11-0) and will open state at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Minneapolis South.
The winner will take on the winner of the Dakota United Hawks and Maple Grove Crimson at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Brainerd has a bye to the semifinals, and the other quarterfinal is between the Rochester Raiders and Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka.
The PI state final is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and the third-place game is at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
The losing teams on Friday go to the consolation bracket with games at 9 a.m. Saturday. The consolation final is at 12:15 p.m.
