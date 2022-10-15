The Anoka County Fair has partnered with the local Knights of Columbus Haunted House for a fall festival. The Fall Festival runs Oct. 20 to 22, from 1 to 6 p.m.

“We are excited to bring a new event to the community. This Fall Festival is going to draw a lot of young families and kids over MEA weekend,” said Fair Board President Michael Ahlers.

