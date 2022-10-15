The Anoka County Fair has partnered with the local Knights of Columbus Haunted House for a fall festival. The Fall Festival runs Oct. 20 to 22, from 1 to 6 p.m.
“We are excited to bring a new event to the community. This Fall Festival is going to draw a lot of young families and kids over MEA weekend,” said Fair Board President Michael Ahlers.
The festival is $10 for kids and $15 for adults. The gate price includes all of the activities at the festival. Activities include: Not-So-Scary Haunted House, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, hay rides, inflatables, fall photo ops, live music, dancing, and more.
Tickets are on sale now online to buy in advance. Cash and credit cards accepted at the gate.
The Festival will have a kid-friendly haunted house from the Knights of Columbus Haunted House. They are doing a walk through trick or treat version of their classic Haunted House. A percentage of The Fall Festival proceeds will go to the local Knights of Columbus group to help organizations in the community. The Not-So-Scary Haunted House will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m.
“The Fall Festival will bring a different crowd to the fairgrounds. We have been wanting to do an event for young families in mind that everyone can enjoy together,” said Fair Manager Michaela Liebl.
