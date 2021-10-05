It’s that time of year again. Time to get the girls together, have fun and raise money to fight breast cancer.

Women are invited to take part in the annual Girl’s Night Out event, benefiting the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. This year’s event is Thursday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. Check in is at space B4, next to White House-Black Market.

Once there, participants can pick up their gift bag and visit participating stores and restaurants to take advantage of special offers. A total of 100% of proceeds from the event benefit Hope Chest for Breast Cancer, an organization who purpose is to provide the quickest access to help with the most urgent daily living needs such as housing, utilities, transportation, childcare and Hope Chest Meals that Heal delivery to local patients and their families fighting breast cancer.

The cost to attend is $10 in advance, or $15 the day of the event. To purchase tickets, visit hopechest.com/events/girls-night-out-0

