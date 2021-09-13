The CROSS Golf Tournament is set for Sunday, Sept. 19, at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael. Shotgun start is at 1 p.m.
What began as a simple bachelor party has grown into a 26-year tradition in the northwest metro. This event has grown each year and this year is presented by UPS.
There is still time to sign up to play.
This year’s theme is tailgating. Wear a favorite team’s jersey, buy chances to win a Party Cart full of beverages and snacks, and be part of our portable grill giveaway for the next tailgating party.
Don’t want to golf, but still want to support this great fundraising event? Join in for the awards dinner following the tournament, where people can bid on the silent auction and participate in a wine pull.
All those funds raised from that first tournament until today go to serving families in the local community, providing food and housing support, household goods, school supplies and birthday party supplies, holiday gifts, and more.
For more information or to sign up to golf, visit CROSSservices.org.
