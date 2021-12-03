Annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Memorial is Dec. 6

The annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Memorial will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, at the Angel of Hope statue at the Maple Grove Arboretum, 9400 Fernbrook Lane.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
Candles will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring a white flower to leave at the base of the statue in memory of lost loved ones.
For more information, contact Tanya at 763-494-6512 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.