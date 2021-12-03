Annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Memorial is Dec. 6

The annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Memorial will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, at the Angel of Hope statue at the Maple Grove Arboretum, 9400 Fernbrook Lane.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

Candles will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring a white flower to leave at the base of the statue in memory of lost loved ones.

For more information, contact Tanya at 763-494-6512 or visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.

