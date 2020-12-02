Maple Grove Parks and Recreation will be hosting the Angel of Hope Candlelight Memorial event on Sunday, Dec. 6. But this year the event will be socially distanced with families arriving at specific times.
The Angel of Hope statue is a place of peaceful remembrance for all that have experienced a loss of a loved one. The statue is located in the Maple Grove Arboretum at 9400 Fernbrook Lane.
In lieu of a short evening service, this year the city adapting its annual program. There will not be a formal program. Each family is encouraged to observe and honor their loved ones on their own. The city will provide candles and a poem at the site for attendees.
Attendees must sign up for a timeslot to ensure there is enough space for families to attend safely; following social distancing guidelines. To secure a time of remembrance, sign up in one of the 20 minute timeslots at signupgenius.com/go/60b084aa5ac22a5fa7-angel
Each 20 minute timeslot is limited to one family group. Candles will be provided at the base of the Angel. Bring a lighter.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation staff member Tanya Huntley at 763-494-6512 or at thuntley@maplegrovemn.gov.
