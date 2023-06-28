The Andrews Park Splash Pad is now open with full summertime hours at 7200 117th Ave. N., Champlin.

Visit the splash pad anytime 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. now through Sept. 3. Use of the splash pad is free and open to the public. Children aged four and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments