And the medallion finder is...

The 2021 Osseo Lions Roar Medallion was found on Sept. 2. The medallion was hidden in Sipe Park on the back of the park sign. The prize for finding the medallion was $250 presented by Premier Bank of Osseo. Pictured are Osseo Lions Roar Medallion finder Jan Lauinger, Osseo Premier Bank Operation Supervisor Brooke Pike, and Osseo Lions President Jayme Kruse. (Photo by Alicia Miller)
